Court Vacates Injunction against APC National Convention

An FCT High Court has vacated a restraining injunction against the March 26 convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Bello Kawu while vacating the order held that a member of a political party cannot sue the party.

He said the the order of November 18, 2021, has been overtaken by a recent Supreme Court judgement on a similar matter.

The court fixed March 30 for the substantive suit.

An aggrieved member of the APC, Hon. Salisu Umoru, had sought to restrain the APC, Governor Buni and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from organising any convention until the determination of the suit.

Prior to the ruling, there was anxiety among top shots of the ruling party.

The application seeking to set aside the November 18, 2021 ruling of the court restraining the convention was stalled on Tuesday after two lawyers, Shuaibu Aruwan (SAN) and Michael Adoyi, both announced appearances for the APC.

In the application dated March 9, 2022, the APC was asking for “an order of this honourable court striking out the suit in its entirety for want of jurisdiction.