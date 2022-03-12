Fresh Set of Stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja from Ukraine

Airport authorities and officials have received the 6th batch of returnees from Ukraine at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja.

The returnees, about 300 of them, mostly students stranded in Sumy for weeks before the Nigerian government eventually got the opportunity to evacuate, have touched down aboard Azman Air

The flight according to reports left Hungary around 3pm

The Minister of foreign affairs in an earlier tweet announced the evacuation and applauded the efforts of the Nigerian Mission in Hungary, Poland and Romania