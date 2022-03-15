162 Stranded Nigerians arrive Lagos from Libya

A batch of 162 Stranded Nigerian Returnees from Libya has just arrived the country.

The Returnees who arrived the Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja at about 1556 hours aboard Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG..



The profile of the Returnees shows that 41 adults female, 5 female children and 6 female infants along with 96 adult males, 9 male children and 5 male infants including 3 adults male with minor medical issues were brought back courtesy of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

This batch brought the total of assisted voluntary Returnee flights to 91.

With this number of flights the total number of Returnees are put at 24,000 Returnees.

From Libya, the total is 16,000.