34 children, 141 other stranded Nigerians return from Libya

A total of 34 children, 141 male and female stranded Nigerian adults have been received by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency after returning from Libya.

The Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, said the returnees, were received on behalf of the Federal Government.

“The returnees arrived the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja aboard Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG. The flight landed at the airport around 11:50pm under light rain drops”, he said.

“At the end of profiling and documentation of the returnees, the statistics of the new returnees shows that the female adults are 64, female children are 12 and the infant females are five making the total 81 females assisted back into the country by the International Organisation for Migration with funding from European Union.

“Also, the profile indicated that male adults are 77, male children 11 and six infant males making a total of 94 males were brought back including four medical cases, two females and two males.

“Other agencies along with NEMA at the reception for the returnees are NUD, FAAN, NAPTIP, Refugee Commission and the police.”