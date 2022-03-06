Ukraine invasion: 4th batch of 306 Nigerians arrive from Hungary

A new batch of 306 Nigerians in Ukraine have arrived Abuja from Hungary.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), and the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), they landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Air Peace Boeing 777-300 Flight APK7534 from Budapest, Hungary.

The arrivals brought the total number of Nigerians evacuated by the Federal Government to 1,112, with 807 more evacuated in three batches as of Saturday.

The returnees were also pleased to be home after the uncertainty of escaping the war, according to NiDCOM.

According to reports, many Nigerians and other citizens have fled Ukraine for neighboring nations since Russia declared war on its neighbor on February 24.

The Federal Government approved the transfer of $8.5 million for the emergency evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing the Russian-Ukrainian combat zone to Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia.