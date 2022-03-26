APC Unity list out as President Buhari arrives for APC Convention

The unity list of the ruling All Progressives Congress seems to be finally out, TVC NEWS gathered.

Those on the list have the support of major stakeholders in the ruling party to form the next crop of National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu has emerged national chairman of the party while Senator Iyiola Omisore (Osun State) would be national secretary.

Senator Abubakar Kyari (Borno State) has been penned as Deputy National Chairman (North) while Chief Emma Eneukwu (Enugu) would be deputy national chairman (South).

President Muhammadu Buhari has also arrived just when the Unity list seems to have been revealed.