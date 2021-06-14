The registration time for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has been extended by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) to June 15th.

Candidates who were unable to conclude the registration process for the UTME in 2021/2022 can now do so at specific centers.

This was made known in a statement by the spokesperson for JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, on Monday.

The statement was titled ‘Completion of 2021 UTME/DE registration for candidates who did not register within the stipulated time and the extension period’.

Mr. Benjamin explained that the extension only extended to those who were unable to finish their registration during the earlier deadline.

He said the registration period had previously been extended a few times.

“At the end of the period originally scheduled for the 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry registration on May 15, the registration period was extended.

“Another two weeks that elapsed on May 29 was given to accommodate candidates who, largely due to issues related with newly introduced pre-requisite of National Identification Number, could not register”, he said.

He said following that, another two-week extension was added to allow for compilation of those who were unable to register.

“Additional extension of two weeks” was made to compile the list of all prospective candidates who, for any reason, were unable to register”, he said.

He added that only candidates whose names were compiled after giving reasons for the incomplete registration process and had been contacted are expected to visit the centres.