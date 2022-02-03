2021 budget: FG releases N3.65trn for capital projects – Minister

Capital releases from the 2021 budget now stands at 3.65trillion naira representing 80% of the capital allocation.

Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed made this known at the presentation of cheques from the proceeds of the 250 billion naira sukuk bond issued in December last year by the Debt Management Office.

The sukuk proceeds will be released as part of the 2021 budget already extended to March 31st by the national assembly.

Capital releases before the sukuk fund disbursement stood at 3.4trillion naira.

Ministries of Works and Housing , Niger Delta Affairs and the FCT are beneficiaries of the sukuk issue proceeds, getting 210.5b , 10.43b and 29b niara respectively.