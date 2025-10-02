Two serving Councillors representing Gidan Gona and Tsibiri wards in Maradun local government area of Zamfara state were abducted by gunmen suspected to armed bandits in Tsauni community in Gusau, the Capital City of Zamfara State....

Two serving Councillors representing Gidan Gona and Tsibiri wards in Maradun local government area of Zamfara state were abducted by gunmen suspected to armed bandits in Tsauni community in Gusau, the Capital City of Zamfara State.

They were abducted in front of their house in Tsauni area at about 6:50pm Wednesday evening while relaxing shortly after the Magrib prayers.

Tsauni community had in the past host persons displaced by armed bandits from different villages.

The Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar confirmed the incident to TVC NEWS via telephone.

He says the command has deployed it’s men to the area and efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnapped persons at arrest the perpetrators

The police again assures residents to always assist with useful information on the activities or movement of terrorits.

No phone calls not any information from the abductors as at the time of filling this report.