2 more Baptist Students regain Freedom 120 freed, 1 still with abductors – CAN

Two more student abducted from Bethel Baptist College in Kaduna state have regained their freedom.

One of them was freed on the 28th of December 2021 while the other regained freedom on the the first of January 2022.



The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, John Hayab, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

He also noted that so far 120 of the 121 student abducted from the college on the fifth of July 2021 have regained freedom.

The CAN Chiarman also revealed that there remains one student in captivity.

Recall that armed bandits invaded Bethel Baptist College located at Maraban Rido in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where they abducted atleast 121 students.

The abducted student were however freed in batches after ransom was paid to the bandits by the parents of the students and school authorities