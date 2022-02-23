2 killed several injured in Osun PDP Ad-Hoc delegates Congress

Two persons have lost their lives while many people also sustained injuries in the ongoing People’s Democratic Party ad-hoc delegates Congress in Osun State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer Yemisi Opalola confirmed this to Journalists in Osogbo.

Advertisement

According to her, One Toheeb Mutallib was confirmed killed at ward 14 Oke-Oba, Agberire in Iwo Local Government Area, while another party member identified as Aremu Olamide was also killed in Ipetumodu, Ife-North local government area.

It was also confirmed by eye witnesses that many party members sustained various degrees of injuries as thugs attempted to disrupt the exercise in many council areas including, Ede, Osogbo, Odo-Otin, Olorunda, Iwo, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A car was also set on fire in Ipetumodu following clash between some political thugs in the town.

As at the time of filing this report, the collation centre in Osogbo has not been activated while the Governor Fintiri-led committee is also yet to arrived the venue.

Advertisement

Journalists were not allowed into the venue while some party chieftains arriving the venue with results were also barred from entry by security details.

The three ad-hoc delegates from each of the 332 wards that make up the state will participate in the party’s Governorship primary election of the party on the 7th of March.

Advertisement

However, while a Chieftain of the party loyal to Wale Ojo said there was parallel Congress, the Director of Publicity of the party said no parallel Congress took place.