2 Kidnap Victims Rescued by Police in Zamfara after 19 days In Captivity

Police in Zamfara has rescued two Kidnapped victims after nineteen days in captivity

They were Abducted in Magami district of Kaura Namoda local government area on 16th October this year.

The police says the victims were rescued unconditionally during an extensive search and rescue operations conducted around Dumburum and Gidan Jaja forest in Zurmi Local government area of the state.

A press statement from the police says the Victims have undergone medical treatment and have also been debriefed

The state Commissioner of Police Ayuba Elkanah sympathized with the victims and their families for the suffering they’ve passed through within the period they spent in the hands of their captors

He assures the people of the State that, Police in Collaboration with other security agencies will continue to work assiduously to ensure the unconditional rescue of all kidnapped victims across the state

CP Elkanah further called on members of the public to continue to support security Operatives in the ongoing Operations against recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the State.