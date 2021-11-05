Breaking News

2 Kidnap Victims Rescued by Police in Zamfara after 19 days In Captivity

Police Rescue 2 kidnap victims after 19 days in captivity Rescued Kidnap Victims in Zamfara State

Police in Zamfara has rescued two Kidnapped victims after nineteen days in captivity

They were Abducted in Magami district of Kaura Namoda local government area on 16th October this year.

The police says the victims were rescued unconditionally during an extensive search and rescue operations conducted around Dumburum and Gidan Jaja forest in Zurmi Local government area of the state.

A press statement from the police says the Victims have undergone medical treatment and have also been debriefed

The state Commissioner of Police Ayuba Elkanah sympathized with the victims and their families for the suffering they’ve passed through within the period they spent in the hands of their captors

He assures the people of the State that, Police in Collaboration with other security agencies will continue to work assiduously to ensure the unconditional rescue of all kidnapped victims across the state

CP Elkanah further called on members of the public to continue to support security Operatives in the ongoing Operations against recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the State.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

OPL245: CSOs protest alleged looting of funds by govt officials

TVCN
May 21, 2019

Civil Society Organizations have hit the streets of Abuja to protest against alleged corruption and…

Market moves 317.44m shares worth N2.85B

TVCN
Oct 6, 2017

A total of 317.44 million shares valued at N2.85 billion were traded in 3,327 deals on the Nigerian…

President Buhari signs Finance Bill into Law

TVCN
Jan 14, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaY60cdmZWk

2 children missing after heavy rainfall in Lagos

TVCN
Sep 13, 2020

Two yet-to-be-identified children are missing at Ketu area of Lagos, following a heavy downpour that…

TVC News Special Reports

Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria: PDP will remain strong, win elections in Zamfara - Zamfara Deputy Governor

PDP Will Remain Stronger, Win Elections In Zamfara – Zamfara Dep. Gov.

12 Jul 2021 1.54 pm

Zamfara state Deputy Governor Barrister…

Continue reading

Police Repell Robbery Attack, Kill Unspecified Number of bandits In Bakura LGA, Zamfara

13 Jun 2021 6.43 pm

Police in Zamfara have neutralised Unspecified…

Continue reading

Police rescue 5 kidnap victims, recover 11 rustled Cows, Vehicle in Zamfara

08 Feb 2021 12.01 am

Zamfara state Police Command has rescued…

Continue reading