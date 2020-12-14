Two of three fleeing suspected armed robbers and kidnapers have been killed while trying to escape from police custody in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

According to reports, the suspects escaped from the police headquarters, Diamond Hill in Calabar, between Saturday night and Sunday morning after using a hacksaw to cut the key to the cell.

Confirming the incident, the Police Spokesperson in the State, DSP Irene Ugbo told Eons intelligence that two of the escapees were shot dead at a river bank while exchanging gunfire with the police.

She added that the third suspect has been re-arrested and is under close watch at the cell.

The Police spokesperson explained that the criminals broke the cell lock using tools most likely sneaked into the facility by family members or loved ones of suspects.

Advertisement

Several cases of killing and abduction have been reported in Cross River State recently.

Eons intelligence earlier reported that gunmen on Wednesday December 2, killed an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Egbe Eko Edum, in Calabar.

Also, a Consultant Cardiologist, Dr. Vincent Uhegbu Maduka and a Bolt driver in Calabar, were abducted by unknown gunmen on Thursday, December 10,a development which made the doctors in the State commence an indefinite strike to demand the release of their colleague.

Similarly, kidnappers on Wednesday, November 18, abducted two women at different locations in Calabar, Cross River State.