Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in that Edo state, fourteen lawmakers of the State House of Assembly whose seats were earlier declared vacant for failing have been sworn in at a private facility.

The newly inaugurated lawmakers, alongside three others who recently pledged their allegiance to Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress claim to have impeached the Speaker of the House, Francis Okiye, and his deputy, Roland Asoro.

At the moment, Victor Edoro representing Esan Central Constituency has been elected as Speaker of the parallel 7th Assembly.

Earlier, The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki assured the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye that he would do all within his constitutional powers to protect the sovereignty of the House of Assembly.

Godwin Obaseki made this known when he visited the Assembly complex with some party supporters following the rumoured invasion and inauguration of some members-elect of the All Progressives Congress.

The Governor assured the Legislature and Judiciary of the protection of the state Government, promising not to allow any individual or group to overrun the state for their own selfish interests.

He called on President Muhamadu Buhari to quickly intervene and protect democracy in the state.