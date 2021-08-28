Some of the people killed in the recent upsurge of violence in Yelwa Zangam, Plateau State, have been buried in a sombre atmosphere and outpouring of emotions in Jos.

Their bodies were taken from the Jos University teaching hospital, JUTH on Saturday Morning to Yelwa Zangam amidst tight security.

A total of 16 bodies were conveyed in two trucks.

One after the other, the remains of the victims were brought down from the truck as survivors wailed and cursed those who were behind their pain.

By the time the casket bearing 16 of them was conveyed to the burial ground it was apparent that the emotions and grief for some were too much to bear as they lost consciousnesses and had to be revived.