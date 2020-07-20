More Nigerians have arrived the country after being stranded abroad for many weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The latest arrivals include 156 persons who returned from ten countries.

134 of them arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10:00 am via Air Sudan.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed this in a tweet, noting that they had tested negative to the coronavirus before they departed Khartoum on Sunday.

Meanwhile 22 other evacuees from France, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Norway, Germany, Holland, UK and Canada also arrived in Abuja.

They returned via an Air France flight at about 2:44pm after concluding the necessary procedures.

The exercise was coordinated by the Nigerian mission in France and monitored by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

They have gone into self-isolation for 14 days as mandated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and the Federal Ministry of Health.