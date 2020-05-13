At least fifteen people have been killed, and others injured at Gonan Rogo community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

The community was invaded by armed gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday.

This is according to a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige.

Mr Jalige said the command received a distress call on Tuesday through the DPO Kajuru that a group of armed men on motorbikes invaded Gonar Rogo, a remote village in Kufana district, Kajuru LGA.

“The attackers started shooting sporadically, attacking the villagers and in the process shot and killed 15 persons, and injured five others,” he said.

The injured are receiving medical attention at different hospitals in the state capital.

Senior government officials, and security personnel visited the hospital where the injured are receiving medical attention.

The Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the government is saddened at what has happened, with a promise to ensure it is not repeated.