Sixty suspected cultists have been brought to the Yaba magistrates’ court for arraignment before Chief Magistrate Adeola Adebayo.

Among them are 12 females.

Majority of them were arrested in ikorodu on March 13 on allegations of belonging to unlawful societies.

Some of them are also going to be to be prosecuted for murder.

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on March 16, signed the anti-cultism bill into law, which prescribes a 21-year jail term for convicted cultists.

The new law, “Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism of 2021” seeks to combat cultism in Lagos State by giving stiffer punishments to convicted cultists and those abetting them.

The new law repeals the Cultism Prohibition law of 2017. The 2021 prescribes a 21-year jail term for convicted cultists and 15-year jail time for those found guilty of abetting cultism, and a 15-year jail term for anyone found guilty of abetting cultists.

More to come as this is a developing report