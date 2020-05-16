The Defence media operations says 11 ISWAP fighters have surrendered to the troops of operation Lafia Dole in Adamawa state.

The armed forces spokesman made this known while updating the general public on its operations.

He said the repentant insurgents are currently being profiled for further action.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, expressed optimism that the number of terrorists who have surrendered, indicates the renewed impetus in the theatre of war is having the desired effect.

In one of such operations, 72 family members of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists were dropped off at the entrance of Ngala town in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State on 10th of May, at about 8.30pm, comprising 33 women and 39 children.

He gave a breakdown of the successes recorded from internal military and security operations across the country, disclosing that about 603 repentant former Boko Haram members, currently undergoing rehabilitation, are due to pass out.

The Defence Media operations also said its soldiers on counter insurgency operations in the north east have killed 61 members of both the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province(ISWAP), in the last one week.

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, on 12th May, while responding to a distress call about suspected armed herdsmen infiltration at Agasha in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, neutralized 4 assailants.

The Troops was said to have recovered 2 AK-47 rifles, 4 magazines and 65 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.