11 Inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje have successfully undergone hernia surgeries as part of a wider effort to improve healthcare services in Nigerian prisons.

In a statement, the service said the surgeries, carried out at the Kuje facility in the FCT, marked a major stride in healthcare transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The operations were carried out by medical experts working within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The surgeries are said to be one of many steps being taken under the healthcare upgrade currently sweeping through several prison centres in Nigeria.

Similar upgrades have been recorded at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Janguza, Kano State, and in other facilities where medical units are being strengthened to provide humane and dignified care.

The NCoS maintained that it will continue to offer quality healthcare to all inmates, aiming to contribute to a society where justice goes hand in hand with compassion and proper rehabilitation.