No fewer than 10,000 personnel have been deployed for the Saturday, January 16, local government council elections in Kano state.

Addressing newsmen in Kano on Thursday, Spokesman of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said they comprise police officers and men drafted from other security agencies.

DSP Haruna listed the other agencies to include the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Correctional Service among others.

He disclosed further that the personnel would be deployed in all the polling units in the 484 wards spread across the 44 local government areas.