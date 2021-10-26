Breaking News

1000 litres of AGO meant for bandits intercepted in Zamfara

The 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Airforce in Gusau, Zamfara State has intercepted one thousand Litres of AGO known as Diesel meant for delivery to a location suspected to be bandits hideout.

The driver of the vehicle and two other Suspects were also arrested.

The Suspects were arrested along Gusau Kaura Namoda road while on their way to deliver the bandits Enclave

A press statement signed by the Chairman of the Zamfara State Joint Security Monitoring Team Abubakar Dauran says the suspects are undergoing interrogation by the police

Abubakar Dauran adds that the committee is working alongside security Agencies to clampdown on all bandits and their collaborators across the state

Over two thousand bandit collaborators have so far been arrested since the commencement of the recent unslaught against bandits and their collaborators

It would be recalled that the Zamfara State Government had in August banned sale of all petroleum products in jerrycans as part of measures to address Insecurity

