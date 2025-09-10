Diphtheria has claimed the lives of at least 10 children in Niger State. The outbreak occurred in Agaie and Bida Local Government Areas....

Diphtheria has claimed the lives of at least 10 children in Niger State. The outbreak occurred in Agaie and Bida Local Government Areas.

The children were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Bida but could not survive due to what sources described as shortage of drugs.

Reports also indicate that more deaths have been recorded in communities within the two councils since the outbreak began.

Community members are calling on the state government to urgently provide drugs to Bida and Agaie General Hospitals to prevent further spread.

Confirming the outbreak, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tertiary Health Care, Dr. Mohammed Gana, said efforts are underway to contain the disease.

He attributed the high casualties to parents refusing to vaccinate their children but assured that the situation is now under control with support from health partners