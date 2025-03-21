One person has been reportedly killed following renewed hostilities between Ifon-Orolu and Ilobu communities in Osun State over disputed lands.

Eye witnesses reported that sounds of gunshots rented the air on evening of Thursday while houses were also razed.

Spokesperson to Olufon of Ifon, Akeeb Adekunle alleged that the crisis have been brewing since last week following series of attack on indigenes of Ifon by Ilobu which was reported at the police station without any succour.

According to him, “The incident escalated last night with hoodlums from Ilobu invading some of the disputed areas, especially Apenponroro burning a Primary Health Centres and residential buildings.

“An old woman was killed in the community and her body burnt in her house. Our people are running for their safety presently”.

Also, an indigene of Ilobu, Chief Adegoke Ogunsola, alleged that hoodlums from Ifon have been terrorising Ilobu indigenes in the area and attempted to kidnap a victim before he was rescued by some people after crying for help.

Chief Adegoke Ogunsola said they have reported several attacks in the Apenponroro area in Ilobu by Ifon hoodlums to Police without any action.

He urged security operatives to come to their aid to avoid carnage in the community.

Reacting, Osun Police Public Relations Officer, Akeem Adeoti said police have been deployed to curtail the ongoing crisis in the area.