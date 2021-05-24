Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed disciplinary measures to be taken, after a verification committee identified 21 health workers, amongst them some nurses, operating with fake certificates.

The committee had also found 91 ghost workers in different health institutions across the state.

Chairman of the committee, Dr. Joseph Jatau revealed this on Monday in Maiduguri, while presenting the committee’s report to Governor Zulum at the governor’s office.

Dr Jatau explained that among those with fake certificates were some nurses, and other medical and support staff.

He noted that, over N23m was discovered as being wrongly spent on monthly basis.

In the light of its findings, the committee made 13 recommendations that could help reposition the Hospital Management Board (HMB) for optimal healthcare service delivery in Borno.

Governor Zulum expressed happiness with the discovery but worried that some health workers could use fake certificates, despite the risk of handling the health issues of citizens, without prerequisite training and certification.