In a swift response to a recent extremist attack, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the immediate construction of a hospital, water facilities, and other vital infrastructure in the border community of Kirawa.

Governor Zulum made the announcement during a visit to the town, where he met with affected residents alongside top military commanders and senior government officials.

He expressed sympathy to those impacted by the attack and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring security and improving living conditions.

As part of broader efforts to stabilize the area, Zulum also ordered the deployment of additional security personnel and the establishment of a Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) post. The move is aimed at bolstering local security and supporting ongoing military counter-insurgency operations.

The governor appealed to the Nigerian Armed Forces to intensify and sustain their efforts across Borno State, emphasizing the importance of preventing insurgents from reclaiming lost ground and disrupting the fragile peace being rebuilt in the region.

Zulum’s visit and swift action highlight the Borno State government’s determination to rebuild and protect communities affected by insurgency, with a dual focus on infrastructure and long-term security.