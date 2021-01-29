AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has denied he racially abused Romelu Lukaku during the Coppa Italia game between his club and city rivals, Inter-Milan.

The Swede was involved in an heated exchange with Lukaku but claimed he didn’t use a racially abusive word against the Belgian during the confrontation.

In a message posted on his social media page, The 39 Year old who was a former team mate of Lukaku at Manchester United, said in his world there is no place for racism.

Ibrahimovic met Milan’s Club executives on Wednesday night to give his point of view on what happened during the game, which Milan lost after Ibrahimovic was sent off for a second bookable offence.