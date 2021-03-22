Wife of first Nigerian president Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prof. Uche Azikiwe and wife of former vice president Beatrice Ekwueme, have advised Nigerians qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine not to hesitate in doing so.

The duo gave the advice after receiving their first jabs of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, in their respective residences in Enugu.

Speaking to newsmen after taking the vaccine at her Onuiyi Haven, Ziks residence in Nsukka, Professor Azikiwe disclosed that the vaccine has no

effect on her, urged NDIGBO to get vaccinated.

Similarly, the wife of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme and family commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the opportunity and appealed to those who are qualified to get the vaccine not to hesitate.