The Zamfara state government have issued a two month ultimatum to bandits terrorising communities to surrender their arms or face the full wrath of the law.

The government has also banned motorcycles movement in convoy and carrying more than two persons at a time.

Addressing a press conference in Gusau, Governor Bello Matawalle says the move is to address the lingering security challenges in the state.

Governor Matawalle has also ordered all traditional rulers and local government sole administrators to remain in their areas and monitor security activities in their domain..

He warned that the act of leaving their domain for any flimsy excuse will no longer be condoned as defaulters will be dealt with decisively.

Governor Matawalle also appreciated the efforts of newsmen in the state and warned against spreading fake news capable of inciting a crisis.

He called on all residents of the state to remain law abiding and peace living.