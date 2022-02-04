Zamfara speaker receives impeachment notice against deputy governor

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has Commenced impeachment process against the state Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau

Recall that the assembly had in November last year summoned the deputy governor for questioning over alleged gross misconduct

The deputy speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly who doubles as the Chairman House committee on Public Accounts, Musa Bawa said the committee has concluded it’s investigation on the matter

Musa Bawa submitted the notice of Impeachment of the State deputy Governor Mahadi Gusau to the speaker of the House

Receiving the notice, the speaker of the House Nasiru Magarya commended the Committee for a job well-done and assures the Committee that the document will be treated according to the provisions of the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The Zamfara State House of Assembly is accusing the state deputy governor of breach of constitution, abuse of office, financial misconduct among other things

The House is expected to study the document after which the content would be made public

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on July 19 last year restrained the Zamfara State House of Assembly from taking steps to impeachment the state Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

