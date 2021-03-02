The kidnapped students of Government Girls Secondary Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara state have regained freedom from their abductors.

Governor Bello Matawalle of the state said all the abducted school girls have been rescued and no one is missing.

He said their release follows the intervention of some repentant bandits in the state, which he descrined as some of the benefits of granting amnesty to bandits and kidnappers willing to repent genuinely.

The Governor said the girls will undergo medical checkup before they are reunited with their families.

TVC had last Friday reported the abduction of students of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe – that’s in Talata Mafara local of Zamfara State.