The Zamfara State Retired Permanent Secretaries Association has commended Governor Dauda Lawal for what it described as the impactful projects and achievements of his administration, presenting him with an award of honour in recognition of his performance in office.

The award was presented on Friday at the Government House Conference Hall in Gusau.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the association said the honour was conferred on Governor Lawal in recognition of key achievements recorded by his administration since assuming office in 2023.

Receiving the award, Governor Lawal expressed gratitude to the association for finding him worthy of the recognition, describing the gesture as a significant honour coming from senior citizens who had served the state with dedication

“There is no greater honour than an award from an association of senior citizens who have served the state diligently,” the governor said.

He explained that although plans were earlier made to host him at a grand dinner, his absence was due to the tight schedule of his office and not out of disregard for the association.

Governor Lawal reiterated his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that his government was guided by a clear six-point development agenda, with security as its top priority.

“I came into office with a clear agenda. My six-point manifesto puts security first. We are achieving a lot across all six areas that I pledged to address during the campaign,” he said.

The governor added that his administration was opening up the state to investors, revealing that the Zamfara international airport would be completed in the coming months.

According to him, no local government area in the state has been left out of development efforts, with investments exceeding ₦20 billion in projects across councils.

“We are seeing steady improvements in the state’s security. Additionally, our internally generated revenue has risen from ₦80 million to over ₦5 billion,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Zamfara State Retired Permanent Secretaries Association, Muhammad Bello Umar, mni, said the award was meant to acknowledge the governor’s notable achievements since the commencement of his administration.

He said Governor Lawal demonstrated commitment and enthusiasm from the onset through the introduction of a six-point agenda, adding that the administration had surpassed expectations in workers’ welfare, education, healthcare and infrastructural development.

“As senior citizens who have served under multiple administrations, we want to affirm that this administration has distinguished itself,” Umar said.

He also praised the governor for settling outstanding gratuities owed to retirees, amounting to over ₦13 billion, noting that the payments were made following the association’s request during its Annual General Meeting when the governor was barely six months in office.

“The history of Zamfara will remember you with honour,” Umar said, while also appreciating the governor’s support to members of the association, particularly during medical emergencies.