Police in Zamfara state have arrested five suspects involved in banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and illegal possession of fire arms

The suspects are said to have been terrorising communities in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi and Niger states.

Four AK-47 riffles, nine magazines, nine hundred and sixty Live ammunition and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects.

Advertisement

The suspects were arrested through the efforts of Troops of the Federal Intelligence Investigation Bureau and Special Tactical Squad deployed by the Inspector General of Police to rid Zamfara and the North-West region of crime

Among them is a driver who conveys kidnap victims to the bandit enclaves for two hundred thousand naira per victim

Also among them is a Nigerien citizen Shehu Ali Kachalla a notorious gun runner who says he has been in the business for over three years

According to him, he sold not less than four thousand five hundred rifles to different criminal gangs across the north west region

Another notorious kidnapper arrested is one Abubakar Ali an indegene of Niger State who is married with three children says he operates within Kagarko and Chikun local government area of Kaduna state

Advertisement

He said, he has been in the criminal business for three years and has killed five of his victims who could not afford ramson to free their self.

According to him, their leader pay them six to seven hundred thousand naira in any abduction that attracts twenty million naira ransom and above.

The successes recorded, according to the police was as a result of the collaboration with the Leadership of the apex fulani group known as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breaders Association

Parading the suspects at the police Headquarters in Gusau, the Spokesperson of the command Shehu Mohammed say the command will continue to work with any group or persons willing to work for peace.

On his part, the commissioner for Security affairs Zamfara state Abubakar Dauran said the state government is not relevanting in its continuous effort to bring a lasting end criminalilty

Advertisement

He appeal to residents of the state to join hands with Government and security agencies in bringing down the activities of criminal elements which is making life unbearable to innocent citizens

The police in Zamfara further assured of its readiness to ensure the state is free from all criminal activities.