Zamfara PDP Vows To Seek Justice Over Damage Of Properties, Others

The people’s Democratic Party PDP in Zamfara has Says it has resolved to employ all available constitutional means to seek redress for the damages inflicted on it properties during last Monday invasion on its venue for the state Congress

The party says over three hundred Suspected sponsored political thugs Stormed the venue and Vandalized properties worth millions of naira

This was stated in a press release signed by its State Publicity Secretary Abba Bello OandO

“The lawlessness that was recorded on Monday 27th December, 2021, Where a group of unknown youths suspected to be sponsored political thugs, numbering about 300, stormed the venue of PDP Congress and Vandalized properties worth millions of naira” he said.

“This dastardly act is condemnable by all standards and unacceptable in a civilized society like ours, where the freedom of speech and association are sacrosanct and guaranteed by our noble constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria” Bello added

He adds that the unfolding political bitterness in Zamfara State, if left unchecked by all relevant authorities, particularly Security Agencies, could snowball into a bigger security threat that will worsen the frangile peace, and may be costly in terms of human lives and properties

The PDP members according to him are law- abiding citizens who never attempted to seek for trouble from any political party but it concerns is to always seek the attention of the electorates and work towards winning Elections

“We, in the PDP, are law-abiding citizens as we have duly notified the relevant Security Agencies of our planned state congress. Thereafter, we provided Chairs and Canopies and also decorated the venue, made it ready for the Congress, but a few hours to the commencement of the event, a group of suspected political thugs, in their numbers, arrived at the venue wielding dangerous weapons and set the place ablaze, and this was in addition to vandalizing some vehicles parked at the premises of the venue. Thank God that no life was lost” The PDP said

The Zamfara PDP Image maker noted that lack of timely intervention by the relevant Security Agencies to forestall this gruesome act that lasted for almost three hours, coupled with the Security Agencies’ inability to arrest and bring the suspects to book, has compelled us to conclude that the arsonists and their sponsors are State actors.

The people of Zamfara State according to the main opposition party are aware of the heavy presence of the operatives of various Security Agencies in Gusau town, monitoring the prevailing security situation, yet none of the perpetrators could be arrested.

Bello OandO cited example that “the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently concluded it’s Ward, LGA and State Congresses without recording any security breach but why the PDP

“It is unfortunate that the suspected State actors could condescend so low as to sponsor thuggery, arson and vandalism as a means of clinching cheap political popularity against the PDP”

” Let me emphatically assure the sponsors of the Monday arson on the PDP supporters, as well as the good people of Zamfara State, will continue to remain focused and committed to winning election at all levels come 2023″ Abba Bello expresses Optimism.

The PDP Insist that no amount of distraction will deter it from Conducting it activities constitutionally especially in bringing about positive change in Zamfara and the country at large.

The Zamfara PDP further appeal to security agencies in the state to be Neautral in providing Security to all and by protecting the lives and properties of the citizens irrespective of any differences.

They Commend Journalists for fair and balanced Reportage of the last Monday’s ugly Incident.