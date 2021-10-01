Zamfara Govt restores telecommunication services in Gusau after four weeks

Zamfara state government has restored Telecommunication Services in Gusau, the state capital

The state Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara confirmed the development to TVC News on Friday.

He said the move is to ease the hardship residents are passing through in terms Communication and financial transactions

He also added that the move becomes necessary considering the successes recorded so far in addressing the problem of Banditry.

The development is coming after four weeks of total shutdown of Telecommunication Services in the state to allow security operatives carryout operation against bandits in their enclaves.