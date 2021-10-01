Breaking News

Zamfara Govt restores telecommunication services in Gusau after four weeks

Zamfara Govt restores telecommunication services in Gusau after four weeks Zamfara Govt restores telecommunication services in Gusau after four weeks

Zamfara state government has restored Telecommunication Services in Gusau, the state capital

The state Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara confirmed the development to TVC News on Friday.

He said the move is to ease the hardship residents are passing through in terms Communication and financial transactions

He also added that the move becomes necessary considering the successes recorded so far in addressing the problem of Banditry.

The development is coming after four weeks of total shutdown of Telecommunication Services in the state to allow security operatives carryout operation against bandits in their enclaves.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Restructuring: Southeast, South-south, Southwest, middle belt take stand

TVCN
Mar 28, 2018

  South-East, South-South, South-West and the Middle Belt, have come together and said the time…

We did not recover black box from crashed helicopter – AIB

TVCN
Sep 1, 2020

NNPC signs $3bn deal, settles cash arrears

TVCN
Jun 22, 2018

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru said corporation…

Senate suspends passage of Peace Corps Bill

TVCN
May 3, 2017

The Nigerian senate has suspended the passage of the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill by two weeks. (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Banditry not Aimed at controlling Zamfara Gold Mining – Gov. Matawalle

11 Mar 2021 11.24 am

Zamfara State government has denied stories…

Continue reading

We’ve spent more than N500m in feeding less privileged, says Zamfara govt

20 Jun 2017 6.35 pm

The Zamfara state Government says it has…

Continue reading