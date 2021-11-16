Zamfara Gov’t. Hits PDP over intimidation accusation against Gov. Matawalle

The peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara is accusing the State Government and the ruling All Progressives Congress of intimidation and plots to stifle opposition in the state

The PDP said the party remains strong and vibrant despite forces working against free flow of democratic engagements and threats to make the party silence in the state

PDP and the ruling APC in Zamfara has been in loggerhead for some time now

The battle between the two major political parties started shorty after the formal Defection of Governor Bello Matawalle and other top government officials from the PDP to the ruling APC

The state Deputy Governor Mahdai Aliyu Gusau and the then chief of staff to governor Matawalle Bala Mande among others remain in the PDP

Few months later, the party’s office was painted with APC’s color which necessitated the PDP to move it’s secretariat to a different location within Gusau the state Capital

Now, the PDP is accusing the state government of intimidation and threat to demolish the party’s Secretariat which was duly and properly acquired and at a good location

The state caretaker chairman of the party Bala Mande said the party will not be intimidated not fettered from carry it’s constitutional responsibility

He accused the state agency, ZASUREB for illegally marking the party secretariate for demolition without no reason

Mande adds that the party has taken the issue to the court to seek redress

Addressing newsmen shortly after the state weekly meeting at the party’s secretariate in Gusau, the state Capital, the PDP insist that the party is functional and vibrant in Zamfara

“We will never be intimidated, discouraged and frustrated”Mande Said.

This move by Zamfara PDP is coming less than twenty four hours after the National Headquarters of the party issued a press statement accusing Governor Matawalle of delibrate attempt to frustrate the party ahead of 2023 Elections by denying it the opportunity to own an office accommodation in the state

But, the Zamfara State Government through the Special Adviser to the Governor On Media and Communication Zailani Bappa denied the allegation and described it as spurious and total disrespect to Governor Matawalle and the APC

Zailani said the PDP neither poses a threat to the APC as a party nor Governor Bello Matawalle

The Zamfara State Chapter of the people’s Democratic Party enjoin it’s members to remain Committed to the party, be law abiding and not to take laws into their hands as it is committed to returning the party into power in the next elections.