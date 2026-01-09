The Zamfara State Government has held its first Executive Council meeting of the year 2026 at the Council Chamber under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal....

The Zamfara State Government has held its first Executive Council meeting of the year 2026 at the Council Chamber under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal.

During the meeting, several crucial issues bordering on governance and development were deliberated upon.

The governor urged Commissioners and other members of the Executive Council to tighten their belts, remain disciplined, and demonstrate total commitment to their responsibilities in order to drive sustainable development across the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to moving Zamfara State forward, assuring the council that all ongoing projects, whether inherited or initiated by his administration, will be completed to their logical conclusion.

He further emphasised that the government will also award new projects that will directly touch and improve the lives of the teeming citizens of the state.

The Governor reiterated the promises made to religious leaders, assuring them that his administration will faithfully fulfill all commitments in the interest of peace, unity, and social harmony.

Additionally, he assured that his government will continue to prioritize and improve the welfare of civil servants and the general populace, stressing that the wellbeing of workers and citizens remains central to the policies and programs of his administration.

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of responsibility and collective resolve by members of the Executive Council to work tirelessly towards the growth, development, and prosperity of Zamfara State.