Breaking News

Zamfara Government cancels all 61st independence, Zamfara at 25 activities

Latest Breaking News About Zamfara: Zamfara Government cancels all 61st independence, Zamfara at 25 activities Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara

Zamfara Gov’t. Cancelled Activities Due To InSecurity, Says Zamfara @25 Celebrations also Put On Hold

Zamfara state government has cancelled all public activities marking Nigeria’s sixty first Independence anniversary due to the ongoing fight against banditry.

The state government also says activities lined up to celebrate it’s twenty fifth anniversary has also been put on hold

The state Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara says, the move is to sympathize with the bereaved as a result of Bandits attack and the ongoing onslaught against bandits

“We will not hold any public fiction in celebration of Nigeria’s Sixty First Independence anniversary because of the situation we find ourselves in as a result of the ongoing onslaught against bandits”

“Regarding activities making the Zamfara state twenty fifth anniversary, it has also been put on hold until normalcy returns fully”

In an exclusive interview with TVC NEWS, Ibrahim Dosara urge the people to intensify prayers for the the state and the country at large to end the lingering security challenges.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

UPDATED: IMN exonerates members from Channels TV reporter, DCP’s death

TVCN
Jul 23, 2019

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has distanced itself from the murder of the Deputy Commissioner of Police…

Pro, anti govt demonstrators take to Nicaraguan streets

TVCN
Aug 19, 2018

Supporters and detractors of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega took to the streets…

Aregbesola flags off distribution of Residency Cards

TVCN
Oct 25, 2017

Osun State Government has commenced the distribution of Osun Residency card also known as "Kaadi Omoluabi"…

LJL frowns at harassment of journalists by police

TVCN
May 21, 2020

The Lagos Journalists' League (LJL), a group of conscientious journalists (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Edo: Students protest kidnap, call for state of emergency on Security

12 Mar 2021 5.26 pm

Students of the National Institute of Construction…

Continue reading
Women group calls for improved security in North West region

Women group calls for improved security in North West region

21 Sep 2021 4.53 pm

Women across North West states have called…

Continue reading

Cyber Terrorists contributing to tension, insecurity in Nigeria – President Buhari

23 Feb 2021 4.08 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria…

Continue reading