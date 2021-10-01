Zamfara Government cancels all 61st independence, Zamfara at 25 activities

Zamfara Gov’t. Cancelled Activities Due To InSecurity, Says Zamfara @25 Celebrations also Put On Hold

Zamfara state government has cancelled all public activities marking Nigeria’s sixty first Independence anniversary due to the ongoing fight against banditry.

The state government also says activities lined up to celebrate it’s twenty fifth anniversary has also been put on hold

The state Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara says, the move is to sympathize with the bereaved as a result of Bandits attack and the ongoing onslaught against bandits

“We will not hold any public fiction in celebration of Nigeria’s Sixty First Independence anniversary because of the situation we find ourselves in as a result of the ongoing onslaught against bandits”

“Regarding activities making the Zamfara state twenty fifth anniversary, it has also been put on hold until normalcy returns fully”

In an exclusive interview with TVC NEWS, Ibrahim Dosara urge the people to intensify prayers for the the state and the country at large to end the lingering security challenges.