Zamfara state Government says one of the Gold processing Factory in Anka Local Government area which processes at least One Thousand tons daily will soon Commence operation.

This is as a result of improved security according to Governor Dauda Lawal and will, in turn, increase internally generated revenue, create jobs, and bring rapid development.

Zamfara state is blessed with abundant natural resources such as gold, Lithium, copper, iron ore, and Chromate

Governor Dauda Lawal says the natural resources, if properly harnessed, will lift the living standard of citizens, especially the youth

The governor stated this during a tour to mining sites and factories in the Anka and Maru Local Government areas

He says the Gold processing Factory in Anka Local Government area, which Processes at least One Thousand Tons daily, will begin operation soon and will create job opportunities and increase the state Internally generated revenue

The Mining company commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for lifting the ban on Mining activities, which was suspended by Buhari’s administration in 2019.

Elsewhere in Maru Local Government, Governor Dauda Lawal met with artisanal miners and assured them of government readiness to provide them with modern equipment that will enhance their job

Many believe there’s nexus between mining and insecurity affecting Zamfara state, but Governor Dauda Lawal, during this visit, insist mining activities will resume fully following improved security across the state.