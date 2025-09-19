Zamfara State First Lady, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has extended a hand of support to a family blessed with triplets recently delivered in Mada Town....

In a show of compassion and solidarity, She provided the parents with medical assistance, foodstuffs, diapers, cash support and other essential items to ease the burden of caring for the newborns.

The parents of the triplets Iliyasu Nuhu Mada and Aina’u Musa expressed profound appreciation to the First Lady for her timely intervention, describing the gesture as a great relief to their family.

Her Excellency reaffirmed her commitment to the welfare of women and children across Zamfara State, assuring that her office will continue to support vulnerable families and promote maternal and child health.