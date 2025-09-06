The First Lady of Zamfara State, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, through the Huriyya Dauda Lawal Initiative in collaboration with the Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, marked the 2025 International Day of Charity with an outreach to vulnerable groups in Zamfara....

This year’s celebration, themed “Speeding Global Generosity and Strengthening Community Support,” was held in Gusau metropolis and targeted the elderly and less privileged. Food items distributed included bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti, sugar,vegetable oil and cash donations aimed at providing relief and sustenance to those most in need.

Speaking on behalf of the First Lady, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar (Hadiza Mai H), Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation, said:

“Charity is more than giving, it is about restoring dignity, strengthening community ties, and showing that no one is forgotten. In a world full of challenges, our generosity must move faster to reach those who need it most.”

Her Excellency reaffirmed her commitment to supporting marginalized groups through consistent and impactful interventions, stressing that true charity is rooted in empathy, compassion and continuity. Beneficiaries expressed deep gratitude, describing the intervention as both timely and reassuring.

The collaboration between the Northern Governors’ Wives Forum and the Huriyya Dauda Lawal Initiative demonstrates the power of collective action in uplifting vulnerable populations. The First Lady also commended the Forum’s dedication to strengthening humanitarian support across the northern region.

Observed annually on September 5th, the International Day of Charity underscores the global importance of philanthropy in reducing poverty, fostering social solidarity, and building inclusive communities. The Zamfara outreach reflects the belief that compassion, when matched with purposeful action, can transform lives and strengthen society.