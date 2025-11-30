The First Lady of Zamfara State, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has led a large-scale medical outreach and community health intervention as part of the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. According to a Sunday statement signed by Rabi Yusuf, the Press Secretary to the Office of the ...

The First Lady of Zamfara State, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has led a large-scale medical outreach and community health intervention as part of the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Rabi Yusuf, the Press Secretary to the Office of the First Lady, Zamfara State, the exercise held at the Emir’s Palace in Gusau, provided essential healthcare services to men, women, and children across the host community.

The statement reads, “In line with her commitment to expanding access to medical care, the outreach featured free screenings, consultations and treatment for common illnesses including malaria, typhoid, hypertension, diabetes, and cholera. Beneficiaries also received expert referrals and complimentary medications.

“Addressing participants, Hajiya Huriyya stressed that access to healthcare is a fundamental right. She reiterated the commitment of the Huriyya Dauda Lawal Initiative to closing healthcare gaps in underserved communities and ensuring that every resident, regardless of age or gender, receives quality medical attention.”

The statement added, “The First Lady commended Governor Dauda Lawal for declaring a State of Emergency on Health, a move she described as pivotal to improving health services across the state. She further appreciated the Association of Resident Doctors, Zamfara State Chapter, for their professionalism and partnership.

“President of the Association, Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Dauran, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her consistent sponsorship of the outreach, recalling that last year’s event benefited more than 1,700 people. He praised her commitment to strengthening the state’s healthcare system.”

In his goodwill message, His Royal Highness, Sarkin Katsinan Gusau, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello, thanked the First Lady for prioritizing the needs of vulnerable groups and for extending the outreach to men as well. He prayed for her continued success and for the progress of Zamfara State.

The outreach forms part of a wider campaign promoting health, compassion and community service, and includes school-based sensitization, public advocacy activities, online safety workshops and grassroots engagement sessions.

Hajiya Huriyya encouraged residents to uphold good sanitation practices, emphasizing that a clean environment is key to preventing disease outbreaks. She thanked all partners and volunteers for their support and prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in Zamfara State.