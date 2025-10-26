Zamfara First Lady Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal joined health advocates and stakeholders in Abuja for the “Walk Away Cancer 2025 campaign,” a key event during the cancer awareness week. According to a statement signed by her Spokesperson, Rabi Yusuf, the First Lady reaffirmed her commitmen...

According to a statement signed by her Spokesperson, Rabi Yusuf, the First Lady reaffirmed her commitment to the fight against cancer.

The statement reads, “The First Lady of Zamfara State, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, other states’ First Ladies, dignitaries, health advocates and citizens stormed Abuja for the ‘Walk Away Cancer 2025’ campaign, an inspiring event held to commemorate World Cancer Day 2025, themed ‘United by Unique.”

“The event, which brought together hundreds of participants, was filled with colour, energy, and compassion, as attendees walked in solidarity for those lost to cancer, those still fighting, and those who can be protected through awareness and early detection. The campaign served as a powerful reminder that “knowledge saves lives and support gives strength.”

In her remarks, Her Excellency reaffirmed her commitment to the fight against cancer, stressing the importance of early detection, regular medical check-ups, and community support, particularly among women.

“As women, we must care for ourselves and one another. For those battling cancer, let us stand with them in love, strength and hope. Together, we can build a future where no one faces cancer alone,” she stated.

Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal emphasised that behind every cancer diagnosis is “a face, a name, and a life that deserves care and dignity.” She urged women across Nigeria to prioritise their health through regular screenings and to support initiatives that promote cancer awareness and treatment.

The Zamfara First Lady also commended the people of Zamfara State, especially women, for their resilience and commitment to health causes, assuring them of her continued advocacy for cancer prevention, awareness and access to quality care.

The “Walk Away Cancer 2025” campaign united First Ladies, healthcare professionals, volunteers and advocates in a shared mission to create a healthier cancer cancer-free society