Wife of Zamfara State governor, Aisha Bello Matawalle, has empowered one thousand and eight hundred Rural and Vulnerable women in the state.

The Women are selected from across the fourteen local government areas of the state.

Each of the one thousand and eight hundred beneficiaries will be given the sum of twenty thousand naira

The payment will be done electronically.

Mrs Matawalle said the program is aimed at lifting Zamfara women out of poverty and make them self reliant

A total of thirty thousand four hundred women from across the fourteen local government areas of the state benefited in the last one year.