Zamfara First Lady Commends Pre-Ramadan Outreach By Commissioner’s Wife
The First Lady of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has commended Binta Lawal Barau Bungudu, wife of the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, for supporting vulnerable families in the build-up to Ramadan.
Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony in Fulfuri, Bungudu Local Government Area, the First Lady described the initiative as a strong demonstration of compassion, leadership and commitment to community welfare.
She noted that such timely support reflects the core values of Ramadan—selflessness, charity and solidarity with the less privileged.
As part of the outreach, 5,000 wrappers and 200 bags of 10kg corn flour were distributed to women and vulnerable households across Fulfuri to ease the burden of the fasting period.
In addition, the First Lady provided cash assistance of ₦5,000 each to 500 women to help cushion economic hardship and enable beneficiaries to observe Ramadan with dignity and peace of mind.
She praised the organiser’s continued dedication to community service, stressing that interventions of this nature strengthen social bonds, promote unity and ensure that no family is left behind during the sacred season.
Beneficiaries were also encouraged to use the support judiciously and uphold the values of love, patience, peace and mutual care associated with Ramadan.
The First Lady further prayed for divine reward for the organisers, lasting peace and prosperity for the community, and acceptance of the worship of Muslims during the holy month.