The First Lady of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has commended Binta Lawal Barau Bungudu, wife of the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, for supporting vulnerable families in the build-up to Ramadan.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony in Fulfuri, Bungudu Local Government Area, the First Lady described the initiative as a strong demonstration of compassion, leadership and commitment to community welfare.

She noted that such timely support reflects the core values of Ramadan—selflessness, charity and solidarity with the less privileged.

As part of the outreach, 5,000 wrappers and 200 bags of 10kg corn flour were distributed to women and vulnerable households across Fulfuri to ease the burden of the fasting period.