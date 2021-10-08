Breaking News

Zamfara CP, Ayuba Elkanah, visits Tertiary institution in Gusau

Latest Breaking News About Zamfara State: Zamfara CP, Ayuba Elkanah, visits Tertiary Institutions in Gusau Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Ayuba Elkanah, visiting Tertiary Institutions in Gusau

The Zamfara state police commissioner Ayuba Elkanah has visited all tertiary institutions in Gusau the state capital In view of the Prevailing Security Challenges and the efforts by security agencies to ensure Safety of Tertiary Institutions currently in Session.

The Zamfara police Commissioner who led Police Tactical Commanders on a Security assessment Visit to Tertiary Institutions says, the move becomes necessary to avert reoccurrence of school abduction

The visit according to him will further create confidence for lecturers and and students in order to have a conducive atmosphere for learning

 

 

“The visit is to assess the existing security arrangements of schools in Gusau, with a view to adding more strategies that will guarantee the Security and Safety of staff, Students and their host communities” Elkanah

He assures that the Police is fully committed to the security of schools in the State, while urging staff and students to be security conscious and report early warning signal to security agencies for timely response

Schools visited by the Commissioner of Police and his team includes Federal University Gusau, Federal College of Education Technical, School of Nursing and Midwifery and the Zamfara State College of Arts and Science

Three schools in Zamfara state has suffered attacks by gunmen leading to the death of two students and abduction of three hundred and seventy four students and staff in the last eight months.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

NLNG celebrates 20 years of operation in Nigeria

TVCN
Oct 13, 2019

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) has invested over 30 billion US dollars (more…)

Normalcy restored in Shinkafi, environs – Police

TVCN
Jan 2, 2021

Police in Zamfara state has foiled attempt to kidnap locals in some communities in the outskirts of…

DPR seals seven illegal gas plants, three retail outlets in Lagos

TVCN
Mar 5, 2020

The department of petroleum resources has sealed off seven illegal plants and three retail outlets refilling…

Army chief reminds soldiers of constitutional roles

TVCN
Jun 19, 2019

https://youtu.be/BT6qwlauaTI

TVC News Special Reports

Governor Matawalle redeploys five commissioners, warns against corruption, abuse of office

07 Mar 2021 3.45 pm

Governor of Zamfara state Bello Matawalle…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News About Insecurity in Nigeria: Bandits kill 18 in Zamfara Community, steal food items

Bandits Kill 18 In Zamfara Community, steal food items

06 Oct 2021 7.13 pm

Suspected Bandits have killed eighteen person’s…

Continue reading

Matawale reads the riot act to Traditional rulers, Others as bandits kill 15

22 Jan 2021 10.37 am

Fifteen people were killed, while 11 others…

Continue reading