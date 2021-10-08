Zamfara CP, Ayuba Elkanah, visits Tertiary institution in Gusau

The Zamfara state police commissioner Ayuba Elkanah has visited all tertiary institutions in Gusau the state capital In view of the Prevailing Security Challenges and the efforts by security agencies to ensure Safety of Tertiary Institutions currently in Session.

The Zamfara police Commissioner who led Police Tactical Commanders on a Security assessment Visit to Tertiary Institutions says, the move becomes necessary to avert reoccurrence of school abduction

The visit according to him will further create confidence for lecturers and and students in order to have a conducive atmosphere for learning

“The visit is to assess the existing security arrangements of schools in Gusau, with a view to adding more strategies that will guarantee the Security and Safety of staff, Students and their host communities” Elkanah

He assures that the Police is fully committed to the security of schools in the State, while urging staff and students to be security conscious and report early warning signal to security agencies for timely response

Schools visited by the Commissioner of Police and his team includes Federal University Gusau, Federal College of Education Technical, School of Nursing and Midwifery and the Zamfara State College of Arts and Science

Three schools in Zamfara state has suffered attacks by gunmen leading to the death of two students and abduction of three hundred and seventy four students and staff in the last eight months.