The Zamfara state deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau has described his impeachment plan by the state House of Assembly as improper, indecorous and and inappropriate.

The Deputy Governor said the move by the state Assembly is illegal as a federal high Court in Abuja had ordered the state Assembly to Suspend any move of impeachment against him.

He said despite the foregoing state of affairs, the Zamfara state Assembly have embarked on steps and actions to overreach the pending suit by scheduling a sitting to proceed with impeachment proceedings on Thursday

The Zamfara state House of Assembly is accusing the state Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu of official misconduct and organizing a political rally when the state is mourning the death of fifty six persons killed by armed Bandits in Maradun local government area of the state.

They want him to appear before the House and answer questions.

Advertisement

The Deputy Governor had earlier shunned the invitation but has now expressed willingness to honour the invitation as soon as the court order allows him.