The Zamfara State Government in collaboration with security agencies in the State have arrested thirty five criminals whom are mostly civil servants with the State government

The suspects who were arrested in Gusau, the state Capital are kidnappers, informants and those aiding and abetting banditry in Zamfara

The suspects after interrogation have confessed to their crimes and have been transferred to Abuja for further action.

Authorities says frantic efforts are ongoing using human intelligence to make more arrest of these criminal elements terrorising various communities

A press statement signed by state Commissioner of Information Ibrahim Dosara says the state government has also reopened four major markets earlier closed following last week killings in the area.

The markets are Magami, Wanke, Dansadau and Dauran in Maru, Gusau and Zurmi local government areas of the state.

The statement adds that the state Governor Bello Matawalle has also directed citizens in troubled areas to guard their self against bandits attack and other criminal groups.

The decision according to the state government became necessary considering the lack of enough security personnel and modern equipment to confront criminals unleashing mayhem on the people.

The Governor further warned against hunting innocent citizens as no community is allow to go outside its domain.

The Zamfara State Government is again appealing to bandits terrorising communities to renounce the act and embrace the dialogue and peace initiative, stressing that government plans to take punitive measures against criminals has become necessary considering the Resurgence of Banditry and kidnapping in the state.