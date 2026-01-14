The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano does not need Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso’s endorsement to join the APC or any other party of his choice. The party also stated that the governor does not need Kwankwaso’s approval to remain in the NNPP. Recall that Yusuf is the ...

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano does not need Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso’s endorsement to join the APC or any other party of his choice.

The party also stated that the governor does not need Kwankwaso’s approval to remain in the NNPP.

Recall that Yusuf is the NNPP’s sole governor, whilst Kwankwaso is the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, who was later expelled for anti-party activities.

The NNPP statement was coming on the background of a statement by Kwankwaso’s Spokesman, Mr Ladipo Johnson, that his principal has not endorsed Yusuf’s defection to the APC as reported.

Johnson, in a statement on Sunday night, described a breaking news report that Kwankwaso has reversed his position to endorse Yusuf’s defection as false.

Johnson had alleged that those seeking to move from the NNPP were responsible for misinforming the people on Kwankwaso’s stand.

The NNPP, through its National Secretary, Comrade Ogini Olaposi, in Lagos on Monday, reiterated that the Kano governor, as the party’s sole governor and Leader, does not need Kwankwaso’s approval to join the ruling party.

“Whilst we advise the governor to remain in the NNPP, we also understand that it is within his constitutional rights to join any party of his choice due to escalating legal battles.

“NNPP do not have any misgivings against any political party, including the APC, and so cannot forcefully demand that its governor must remain in the party.

“If the governor had made up his mind to leave the NNPP, no dictatorial tendencies and blackmail can stop him.

“Yusuf has been doing well as the governor of Kano State, and we will not be a stumbling block on his path by insisting he remains in the NNPP against his will,” Olaposi stated.

He reiterated that Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiya Movement should stop distracting the governor and should allow him to continue his good works in Kano.

“What Kwankwaso has failed to tell us is whether his stand on the governor’s alleged planned defection is out of godfatherism or if he has personal issues against the ruling party.

“Whatever misgiving he has against the APC should remain personal and should not be forced on others wishing to join the party,’ he added.

Reacting to Johnson’s allegation that Kwankwaso described the impending move by some members of the Kwankwasiyya movement and NNPP, led by Yusuf, as a cold betrayal of trust and mandate given to him, the party said it is just nemesis.

“Kwankwaso and his group now know how betrayal feels, when he tried to hijack a party that gave him a platform to contest the election for free in 2023.

“We will remain in support of the Kano governor and any decision he takes, but still advise and encourage him to have a rethink and remain with the NNPP.

What is certain is that Kwankwaso remain expelled from NNPP for the good of the Party and members.

Moving from known to unknown ahead of the primary election in the APC is an avoidable risk on the part of Gov Yusuf. Oginni said!