At least 250 Christian widows in Jigawa State have received food support this Christmas, as a Jigawa-based philanthropist, Hajiya Halima Sulaiman Zakari, stepped in to ease hardship and promote unity during the festive season.

The donation, coordinated through the Widows Women Wing Association of Nigeria, WIWAN, under the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Jigawa State chapter, covered the Jigawa South-West Senatorial District.

Each beneficiary received 10 kilograms of rice, while a bull was also donated to support wider distribution among the widows across seven local government areas within the Dutse Emirate.

Speaking at the event, Hajiya Zakari, represented by her aide, Mr. Umar Baffa Kiyawa, said the gesture was driven by compassion and the need to put smiles on the faces of widows at Christmas.

“This support is to bring joy to our sisters and make the festive period meaningful, especially for those facing hardship,” he said.

He added that the philanthropist remains committed to women’s welfare, particularly widows who have lost key sources of support.

Reacting, the Deputy Chairperson of WIWAN in Jigawa State, Mrs. Happiness Florence, described the donation as timely and lifesaving.

“Some of these widows had nothing to cook for Christmas. This support means everything to us,” she said.

She also called on the Jigawa State Government and the Federal Government to support women-focused initiatives and encourage women’s participation in leadership, in line with the 30 per cent gender inclusion policy.

The Chairman of Non-Indigenes Living in Jigawa State also praised the gesture, noting that it would strengthen peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims and promote national unity.